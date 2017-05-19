Dom Giordano Show: Andy McCarthy, Dr. Robert Pearl & Lou Gaul | May 19

9:00-Driver in Times Square strikes pedestrians.
9:05-What would it take for Trump supporter to bail on the President?
9:35-Bill O’Reilly’s eulogy to Roger Ailes.
9:40-NBC smears Ailes even after his death.
10:00-National Review’s Andy McCarthy joined discussing the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counselor to investigate possible Russian collusion.
10:20-Dr. Robert Pearl joined discussing his latest book ‘Mistreated.”
10:35-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
10:45-Sound of the week.
11:00-President Trump set to meet with Pope Francis.
11:25-Senator McConnell suggested Judge Garland for the FBI Director position.
11:35-Game of the week.
11:45-Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting an ice cream named after him.