1 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — At least one person is dead and 20 others injured after a car traveling through Times Square plows into pedestrians.

At least 20 people were reportedly hit by a red Honda before it crashed into steel barriers at 45th Street and 7th Avenue, CBS New York reports.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The NYPD tells CBS New York that the motive is not terror related, but possibly a DWI. Police say the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx, has two prior DWIs.

The driver has been taken into custody.

CBS New York also reports that Times Square is pretty much under lockdown currently.

