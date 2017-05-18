AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

1 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Times Square

May 18, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Times Square

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — At least one person is dead and 20 others injured after a car traveling through Times Square plows into pedestrians.

At least 20 people were reportedly hit by a red Honda before it crashed into steel barriers at 45th Street and 7th Avenue, CBS New York reports.

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The NYPD tells CBS New York that the motive is not terror related, but possibly a DWI. Police say the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx, has two prior DWIs.

The driver has been taken into custody.

CBS New York also reports that Times Square is pretty much under lockdown currently.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch