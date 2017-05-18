Phillies, 94WIP Raise Over $106,000 For Charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and SportsRadio 94WIP raised over $106,000 for charity during the fifth annual Phantastic Auction.

From May 3rd to May 12th fans were able to bid on 52 experiences with Hall Of Famers and All-Stars, exclusive trips, memorabilia, and more.

Related: Cole Hamels Leaves Door Open On Possible Return To Philly

The net proceeds from The Phantastic Auction will benefit Phillies Charities, Inc., and a portion of those proceeds will be contributed to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association as part of the Phillies Phestival.

“Thanks to incredible fan support, along with the partnership with SportsRadio 94WIP, the fifth annual Phantastic Auction raised over $106,000 for Phillies Charities, Inc. and the Phillies Phestival, which benefits the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association,” said Dave Buck, Phillies Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advertising Sales. “This event was a great way for the Phillies to give back to the community while offering unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our fans.”

Here are the top 10 Phantastic Auction bids: