Phillies, 94WIP Raise Over $106,000 For Charity

May 18, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and SportsRadio 94WIP raised over $106,000 for charity during the fifth annual Phantastic Auction.

From May 3rd to May 12th fans were able to bid on 52 experiences with Hall Of Famers and All-Stars, exclusive trips, memorabilia, and more.

The net proceeds from The Phantastic Auction will benefit Phillies Charities, Inc., and a portion of those proceeds will be contributed to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association as part of the Phillies Phestival.

“Thanks to incredible fan support, along with the partnership with SportsRadio 94WIP, the fifth annual Phantastic Auction raised over $106,000 for Phillies Charities, Inc. and the Phillies Phestival, which benefits the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association,” said Dave Buck, Phillies Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advertising Sales. “This event was a great way for the Phillies to give back to the community while offering unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our fans.”

Here are the top 10 Phantastic Auction bids:

$5,100.00 Round of Golf for Three with Phillies Wall of Famer John Kruk
$4,550.00 Pete Rose Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend Experience
$4,250.00 Dinner Party for Eight with Hall of Famer, Mike Schmidt in the Executive Dining Room at Citizens Bank Park
$3,850.00 4th of July Private Suite with Catering
$3,600.00 2018 Phantasy Camp Trip
$3,450.00 Private Suite with Catering Saturday, July 29, 2017
$3,100.00 Round of Golf for Three with Hall of Famer Steve Carlton
$2,975.00 2016 National League All-Stars Autographed Baseball Set
$2,850.00 Round of Golf for Three with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt
$2,801.00 Private Pitching Clinic with Aaron Nola

 

 

