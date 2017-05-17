Cole Hamels Leaves Door Open On Possible Return To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you envision Cole Hamels returning to the Phillies one day?
Never say never.
“I never leave the door closed,” Hamels said Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Rangers’ series against the Phils via Todd Zolecki. “It’s a special place and will continue to be a special place. There’s always those opportunities.”
Hamels, 33, will not face the Phillies because of a strained right oblique, likely keeping him out about six weeks.
Hamels could become a free-agent after the 2018 season, if the Rangers decline his $20 million club option for 2019.
“I still have some good family and friends in the Philadelphia area,” Hamels said. “We’re still talking about the Phillies and knowing whatever’s going on with the Phillies.”
Finally, the 2008 NLCS MVP had some great things to say about Phillies fans and playing in Philadelphia.
“There’s no better place to play in front of a sold-out crowd every single day. It’s a great place to play. They really do love baseball. They live and breathe it.”