AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Cole Hamels Leaves Door Open On Possible Return To Philly

May 17, 2017 12:20 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you envision Cole Hamels returning to the Phillies one day?

Never say never.

“I never leave the door closed,” Hamels said Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Rangers’ series against the Phils via Todd Zolecki. “It’s a special place and will continue to be a special place. There’s always those opportunities.”

Related: Cole Hamels Donates $95,000 To Philly High School

Hamels, 33, will not face the Phillies because of a strained right oblique, likely keeping him out about six weeks.

Hamels could become a free-agent after the 2018 season, if the Rangers decline his $20 million club option for 2019.

“I still have some good family and friends in the Philadelphia area,” Hamels said. “We’re still talking about the Phillies and knowing whatever’s going on with the Phillies.”

Finally, the 2008 NLCS MVP had some great things to say about Phillies fans and playing in Philadelphia.

“There’s no better place to play in front of a sold-out crowd every single day. It’s a great place to play. They really do love baseball. They live and breathe it.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch