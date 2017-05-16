4 Students, Teacher Remain Hospitalized Following Bus Crash In Maryland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four students and a teacher from a Philadelphia elementary school are still hospitalized after their charter bus crashed in Maryland on Monday.
There were counselors at Charles W. Henry School after the crash happened. Since Tuesday is Primary Day, there are no classes, so the counselors will be back Wednesday.
And Wednesday afternoon, students and their families will have a chance to come together and make banners and cards for the students, staffers, chaperone and bus driver who were hurt during the crash.
In all, there were 30 people on the bus, 26 of them students, on an eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C.
The crash happened on I-95 in Maryland and among the first to respond were Philadelphia Police cadets, on their own bus headed to D.C.
They stopped, and the future officers did what they could to help the injured students.