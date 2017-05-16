PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools What's On The Ballot

4 Students, Teacher Remain Hospitalized Following Bus Crash In Maryland

May 16, 2017 1:40 PM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Charles W. Henry School, Maryland bus crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four students and a teacher from a Philadelphia elementary school are still hospitalized after their charter bus crashed in Maryland on Monday.

There were counselors at Charles W. Henry School after the crash happened. Since Tuesday is Primary Day, there are no classes, so the counselors will be back Wednesday.

Bus Carrying 26 Kids From Philly Crashes In Maryland

And Wednesday afternoon, students and their families will have a chance to come together and make banners and cards for the students, staffers, chaperone and bus driver who were hurt during the crash.

In all, there were 30 people on the bus, 26 of them students, on an eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C.

The crash happened on I-95 in Maryland and among the first to respond were Philadelphia Police cadets, on their own bus headed to D.C.

They stopped, and the future officers did what they could to help the injured students.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch