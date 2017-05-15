Police Seek Person of Interest In Point Breeze Arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police are looking for a person of interest wanted in connection to this arson in Point Breeze.
Surveillance video shows the man they want to talk to tonight.
He was seen at the construction site at South 20th and Wharton Streets before the fire broke out earlier this month.
Arson Ruled In Fire That Destroyed Townhomes Under Construction In Point Breeze
The fire destroyed four townhomes that were under construction and damaged several others.
The reward for information has grown to $102,500.