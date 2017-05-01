Flames Rip Through New Townhomes Being Built In Point Breeze

By Tim Jimenez and Trang Do

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire ripped through new homes being built in the Point Breeze section of the city earlier this morning.

Flames broke out at a stretch of brand new townhomes at 20th and Wharton at around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says a couple of the houses, in the middle of the row, were engulfed.

“Looks like we had two of the under construction townhomes that are completely destroyed at this point. But we saved several others. Looks like it’s about a block of about nine.”

No one was hurt. Thiel says this was a two-alarmer.

Seventy-five firefighters responded and it took them about an hour to place the fire under control.

One nearby resident says he was woken up by the chaos.

“I wake up and my whole room just looks orange. I look outside my window and everything is up in flames. So I woke everyone in the house up and told them to get their stuff together just in case.” Michael Lopez says.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.