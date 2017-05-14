Second Victim Dies In New Jersey Crash Linked To Racing

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS)–Police in Gloucester County say a second person has died following a crash on the Black Horse Pike linked to possible racing.

According to police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday two cars were traveling westbound, racing over 100 mph, when the scene turned horrific.

Investigators say that an unrelated third car traveling the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn and was struck on the passenger side. Matthew Anderson, 33, was making that turn and was killed, police say.

Racing Over 100mph Led To Fatal Crash On Black Horse Pike, Witnesses Say

Friends paid tribute to Anderson on Facebook, telling Eyewitness News that he was “greatly loved by a lot of people.”

Elliott Festa, 26, of Hammonton was named as one of the speeding drivers. He and two passengers were taken to the hospital.

On Saturday night, Monroe Township Police Department said one of those passengers, 26-year-old Joshua Martinelli, died from his injuries.

Police say Martinelli was not wearing a seat belt in the backseat of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Another driver who lives nearby was saddened but not shocked by the deadly incident.

Jesse Davis, 78, said that his car was struck in a similar crash on that same section of roadway several months ago. His car flipped three times. He has since recovered but like others, he wishes that drivers would stick to the speed limit.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Police say charges are pending.