Racing Over 100mph Led To Fatal Crash On Black Horse Pike, Witnesses Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS)–The speed limit is 5 mph near mile marker 30 on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown.

“We drive it down to my daughter’s,” said Annemarie Ward, who lives nearby. “We stay in the slow lane and people just pass us.”

According to police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday two cars were traveling westbound in excess of 100 mph, possibly drag racing, when the scene turned horrific.

Investigators say that an unrelated third car traveling the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn and was struck on the passenger side. The driver making that turn was killed.

Friends paid tribute to 33-year-old Matthew Anderson, of Pemberton on Facebook, telling Eyewitness News that he was “greatly loved by a lot of people.”

Elliott Festa, 26, of Hammonton was named as one of the speeding drivers. He and two passengers were taken to the hospital.

Another driver who lives nearby was saddened but not shocked by the deadly incident.

Jesse Davis, 78, said that his car was struck in a similar crash on that same section of roadway several months ago. His car flipped three times. He has since recovered but like others, he wishes that drivers would stick to the speed limit.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Police say charges are pending.