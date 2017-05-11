Trey Burton Expects Eagles’ Offense ‘To Be Electric’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s electric!

The Eagles’ offense added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free-agency, drafted the slippery Donnel Pumphrey, and expects to see a full 16 games of Lane Johnson in 2017.

Tight end Trey Burton expects big things.

“We expect it to be electric,” Burton said Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football NFL.comvia . “We expected it to do really well last year, we just had a few small things here and there. Lost a few really close games. We expected to do well, bring fans, fill the seats and have a lot of fun out there.”

Burton, 25, is entering his third season with the Birds. Last year, playing behind Zach Ertz, Burton caught 37 balls for 327 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

With Jeffery, Smith, Burton, Pumphrey, and Ertz to go along with Jordan Matthews, Darren Sproles, and Wendell Smallwood — and of course Carson Wentz at the helm — Philadelphia does not look to be short on playmakers anymore.

Assuming Wentz makes a second-year jump, the sky’s the limit for the Eagles’ offense.