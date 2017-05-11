The Dom Giordano Show: Kim Guilfoyle | May 11

May 11, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Congressman Costello releases a statement on Director James Comey’s firing.

9:10-Congressman Tom MacArthur holds a Town hall meeting.

9:25-Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, booed at a Commencement Ceremony.

9:40-Comey fired because he refused to reveal the unmaskers in the Obama administration. 

9:50-Free Mother’s Day meal at Hooters.

10:00-Franklin & Marshall Poll shows a general support for legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.

10:05-Director Comey’s firing only a big story if you watch the mainstream media? 

10:10-Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall, joined discussing the latest polling in Pennsylvania showing support for legalized marijuana, support for Governor Wolf and President Trump.

10:25-Kellyanne Conway calls Anderson Cooper’s eye roll sexism.

10:50-Congresswoman Maxine Waters, confused on her on viewpoint with Director Comey’s firing. 

11:00-Fox News’ Kim Guilfoyle joined discussing “The Five” new time slot on Fox News and the firing of James Comey.

11:20-17 Pennsylvania Mayors say no to defunding Planned Parenthood.

