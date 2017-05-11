F&M Poll: Majority In PA Now Support Legalizing Pot

HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — It’s a first for the Franklin and Marshall College Poll: a majority of Pennsylvanians now support legalizing marijuana use.
Franklin and Marshall College Poll Director Terry Madonna says 56 percent of Pennsylvania residents surveyed in his newest poll support legalizing marijuana. This is a big jump since the last time the F&M poll asked the question.
“In June of 2015 40 percent said yes,” said Madonna. “So we’ve seen a 16 point rise in about two years.”
Eleven years ago, only 22 percent of Pennsylvanians favored legalizing marijuana.
A big factor in the change of opinion, Madonna believes, is the widespread legalization of medical marijuana, the legalization of recreational pot in some states and the decriminalization of it in others.
But only 44 percent of Republicans support it, and noting the huge GOP majorities in the state legislature, Madonna does not foresee legalization in Pennsylvania in the near future.