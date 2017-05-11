Philly Soccer Show: Union Win!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, it has been a long time coming, but the Philadelphia Union have ended their winless streak that has gone on since August of last year.

And on this week’s KYW Philly Soccer Show, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio break down the team’s 3-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

The victory was powered by a hat trick from forward CJ Sapong, who sits atop of the league with 7 goals so far this year. Greg and Mike talk about how the team was able to finally break the winless streak, and how they could build on the victory.

They head down I-95 this weekend to take on former Union man Sebastian Le Toux and DC United on Saturday. DC has three wins this year, putting them at 8 place in the East, while the Union sit at the bottom of the Eastern standings.

We also discuss what type of player the Union may target as the international transfer window is set to open in a couple weeks.

