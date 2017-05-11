Phillies Extend Manager Pete Mackanin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have signed manager Pete Mackanin to a new two-year contract, extending him through the 2018 season, with a club option for the 2019 season, the team announced on Thursday.
Mackanin, 65, is in his third season (second full season) as Phillies manager. He is 121-160 as Phillies manager.
From 2009-2012, Mackanin served as the Phillies’ bench coach. He was also the third base coach in 2014-2015, before taking over as interim manager on June 26, 2015.
The Phillies are currently 13-19.