Phillies Extend Manager Pete Mackanin

May 11, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have signed manager Pete Mackanin to a new two-year contract, extending him through the 2018 season, with a club option for the 2019 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Mackanin, 65, is in his third season (second full season) as Phillies manager. He is 121-160 as Phillies manager.

From 2009-2012, Mackanin served as the Phillies’ bench coach. He was also the third base coach in 2014-2015, before taking over as interim manager on June 26, 2015.

The Phillies are currently 13-19.

