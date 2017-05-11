Joaquin Benoit Unhappy With ‘The People That Run’ Phillies’ Bullpen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joaquin Benoit entered Wednesday’s game against the Mariners in the seventh.

The 39-year-old reliever allowed five runs and six baserunners, recording just one out. But after the 11-6 loss, Benoit voiced his displeasure with how the organization is managing the bullpen.

Related: Carlos Ruiz Gets Standing O, Mariners Beat The Phils

“I think it’s not just about us,” Benoit said via CSNPhilly.com. “I believe that if we have a set role, everybody will fall in place. Right now I think everybody is a different piece. Right now I believe that it would be better if everybody knows what the role is and when you’re going to contribute.

Joaquin Benoit, who allowed 5 ER in 0.1 innings yesterday, is unhappy with how the #Phillies are using their bullpen. pic.twitter.com/Cx7cpTSNL6 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 11, 2017

“One day I’m in the seventh, then I was the sixth, then the ninth, then the eighth. Right now I’m all over the place. It’s a little bit consistency. Not just the pitching staff but the people that run it, too.”

Benoit is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 14.0 inning pitched this season.