Howie Roseman Learned About Dealing Injured Players From 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Eagles selected injured cornerback Sidney Jones with the 43rd overall pick in the draft, many Philadelphia sports fans thought the same thing.

Hey, that’s a 76ers-ish move.

Before tearing his Achilles during his Pro Day, Jones was a sure-fire first-round pick and arguably the No. 1 cornerback in the draft. The Eagles found value by taking Jones in the second-round, a move Sam Hinkie would have certainly approved of.

Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations, admitted the Eagles have learned a thing or two about injured players from the Sixers — who have dealt with serious injuries to top draft picks like Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons.

“How they incorporated those guys as part of the team when they weren’t playing, how they got them back to the level of play that they were in college,” Roseman said of what he’s learned from the Sixers. “Those are a bunch of smart guys, they did it two years in a row right?

“And just watching those guys and how big a part that they still were of the franchise, of the team, you learn lessons from everyone. And it was a great observation for us to have in the same city.”

How much of the 2017 season Jones will miss is still unknown, but Roseman acknowledges that he could indeed make his debut this season.

“We don’t know where he is physically at this point until we get him here and we don’t know how quick the progress is gonna go.”

It’s time for Eagles fans to start trusting the process.