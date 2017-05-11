Howie Roseman Does Not ‘Get Any Dissatisfaction’ From Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman doesn’t seem concerned about Brandon Graham’s reported displeasure with his contract situation.

Roseman was asked on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show if the Eagles’ defensive end has given any indication he’s unhappy.

“He has personally not done that.”

What about his agent?

“Again, I don’t want to go into contract discussions, but Brandon has unbelievably positive about his role on this football team, being here, and I don’t get any dissatisfaction at all with him.”

Fair enough.

On Wednesday, Jeff McLane reported that Graham is “expected” to skip organized team activities and possibly even mandatory minicamp in June.

“It is voluntary workouts, nobody can be compelled to be here,” Roseman said of OTA’s. “Brandon has been here all offseason prior to that, has had a tremendously positive attitude. Our one-liner is we’re obviously never going to talk about contracts. He had a great year last year, he’s an important part of this team, and we fully expect that to happen in 2017 and going forward.”