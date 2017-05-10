Conflicting Reports Regarding Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. But that report, is reportedly, untrue.

The 29-year-old Eagles’ defensive end is “expected to skip organized team activities later this month,” according to Jeff McLane.

Brandon Graham set to hold out for new contract, per sources. More on #Eagles DE who has stopped attending workouts: https://t.co/aQrIpXCL3E — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 10, 2017

However, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted that those reports are “unsubstantiated” and Graham is with his family “eager for the season to start.”

Reports of Brandon Graham contract dispute are unsubstantiated. Am told he's with his family in Detroit and eager for the season to start — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 10, 2017

Graham signed a four-year extension worth $26 million, $13 million guaranteed, in 2015. He’s under contract for the next two seasons, slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million per season.

Graham recorded 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season and was graded as one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers by Pro Football Focus.