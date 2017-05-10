Conflicting Reports Regarding Brandon Graham

May 10, 2017 3:16 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. But that report, is reportedly, untrue.

The 29-year-old Eagles’ defensive end is “expected to skip organized team activities later this month,” according to Jeff McLane.

However, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted that those reports are “unsubstantiated” and Graham is with his family “eager for the season to start.”

Graham signed a four-year extension worth $26 million, $13 million guaranteed, in 2015. He’s under contract for the next two seasons, slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million per season.

Graham recorded 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season and was graded as one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers by Pro Football Focus. 

