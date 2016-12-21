Porter: Brandon Graham Snubbed From Pro Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is been one of, if not the, best defensive end in football this season.

Except Graham didn’t make the Pro Bowl.

Graham, 28, is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, but he deserves more than that. He has 68 total pressures this season according to Pro Football Focus — who named Graham is a top Pro Bowl snub — more than any of three NFC defensive ends selected (Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, and Everson Griffen).

If the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl, Graham will take the place of either Seattle defensive end, Avril or Bennett.

“It’s one of my goals to make it there and it felt good just being recognized,” Graham told Joe Giglio and Howard Eskin on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show on being named a first alternate.

“If I don’t go this year, you know hey, I gotta work a little bit harder next year. At the end of the day I was appreciative of just being in the talk. It’s always a great feeling.”

Statistically, Graham has a career high 53 combined tackles in 14 games so far to go along with 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight stuffs totaling 30 yards.

Fletcher Cox and Jason Peters were named to the 2017 Pro Bowl. It is Cox’s second straight selection and Peters’ ninth overall.

Safety Rodney McLeod, center Jason Kelce, and special teams player Chris Maragos were named second alternates. Safety Malcolm Jenkins and Darren Sproles, as a returner, were named third alternates.