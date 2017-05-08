Injury To Saints’ Max Unger Fuels Trade Speculation With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce, Stefen Wisniewski, and Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles are certainly not short at the center position.

On Monday morning, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Saints’ two-time Pro Bowl 31-year-old center Max Unger has suffered a foot injury and is “expected to miss the start of the 2017.”

Just reported on @gmfb: #Saints star C Max Unger has suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss the start of the 2017 season, source say — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017

With #Saints C Max Unger likely beginning the 2017 regular season on PUP list, it's a huge hole for the New Orleans retooled offense to fill — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017

This has naturally created trade speculation between the Saints and Eagles. New Orleans’ general manager Mickey Loomis and Howie Roseman are certainly not afraid to do business together (see: Darren Sproles in 2014).

Hey! The Eagles have three of those. THREE. One, two, three. https://t.co/dkysOTRw9V — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) May 8, 2017

Well, #Eagles do have crazy OL depth. A few backups who would be starting elsewhere. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/F2aeMFnWzS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2017

Kelce, 29, the expected Eagles’ starting center, is under contract through 2020. Kelce has a $6.2 million cap hit in 2017, with a dead money amount of just $2.4 million if released, and has already been in trade rumors during the offseason. In 2018, his cap hit goes up to $7.2 million and his dead money goes down to just $1.2 million.

Seumalo, 23, is in the second-year of his rookie deal.

Wisniewski, 28, signed a three-year extension with the Eagles worth about $8 million ($3.5 million guaranteed) this offseason.

So what could the Eagles seek in return for one of their centers? The Saints have all of their 2018 draft picks, except their second round pick. They also have running back Mark Ingram in a suddenly crowded backfield which included Adrian Peterson.