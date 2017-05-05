Zeoli Show Log 05.05.17

May 5, 2017 5:56 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Despite apologizing, Delta Airlines continues to take heat after removing a family from a flight when the family refused to give up a seat they had paid for. 

3:30pm- According to a report, the Obama administration requested that the NSA gather information on thousands of Americans during the run up to the 2016 Presidential election. 

3:35pm- Sen. Rand Paul has formally requested information on whether or not the intelligence community, upon request by the Obama administration, surveilled him during the 2016 election.

3:50pm- Sen. Corey Booker claims that the House GOP health care bill will result in the death of many Americans if it becomes law. 

3:55pm- While on CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he believes that if the AHCA is passed in the Senate, 1,000’s will die so that billionaires can receive tax breaks.

4pm- Barbara Backs The Badge

4:15pm- Author Paul Kengor, political science professor at Grove City College, joins the show to discuss his new book, “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.”

4:35pm- MSNBC’s Morning Joe panel accused Trump and GOP members of the House of all being fat, middle aged white guys.

4:40pm- Chris Matthews suggested that Trump should be impeached for being a “know nothing.”

4:50pm- An Indiana church was vandalized by its own organist in attempt to rally anti-Trump support in the community. 

5pm- Charles Krauthammer told Fox News that he believes it won’t be long before the U.S. has a single payer health care system. 

5:15pm- According to an article on TheHill.com, the AHCA is expected to face major changes when it reaches GOP members in the Senate.

5:20pm- According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the FCC is currently investigating complaints made about Stephen Colbert following an obscene Trump joke.  

5:35pm- Keith Olbermann begs the press to inquire as to whether or not Donald Trump is crazy.

