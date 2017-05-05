The Dom Giordano Show: Wally Zimolong & Lou Gaul | May 5

May 5, 2017 12:03 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-The House votes in favor of the AHCA to replace Obamacare.

9:20-Susan Sarandon endorsed Larry Kranser for Philadelphia District Attorney.

9:35-Critic of “No home for Hate signs” is criticized by a 7th grader.

10:00-Wally Zimolong joined discussing an illegal immigrant in Philadelphia that impregnated an underage girl.

10:35-Boston Red Sox ban a fan for life over racial slurs.

10:40Curt Schilling doesn’t believe the racial slurs happened at Fenway Park.

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-West Chester School District ends homework assignments during the weekend.

11:35-Game of the week.

