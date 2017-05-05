The Dom Giordano Show: Wally Zimolong & Lou Gaul | May 5

9:00-The House votes in favor of the AHCA to replace Obamacare.
9:20-Susan Sarandon endorsed Larry Kranser for Philadelphia District Attorney.
9:35-Critic of “No home for Hate signs” is criticized by a 7th grader.
10:00-Wally Zimolong joined discussing an illegal immigrant in Philadelphia that impregnated an underage girl.
10:35-Boston Red Sox ban a fan for life over racial slurs.
10:40–Curt Schilling doesn’t believe the racial slurs happened at Fenway Park.
10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
11:00-West Chester School District ends homework assignments during the weekend.
11:35-Game of the week.