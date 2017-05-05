Curt Schilling: ‘I Don’t Believe’ Adam Jones’ Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Curt Schilling just can’t help himself.

The former ESPN analyst, who now works for Breitbart, offered up his thoughts on this week’s hot social injustice topic in sports: Adam Jones.

Jones, an All-Star outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, said he received racial taunts Monday night at Fenway Park and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him.

The former Phillies pitcher doesn’t believe him.

“I don’t believe the story, given the world we live in,” Schilling said on his webcast via Yahoo Sports. “I don’t believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would’ve heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would’ve found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is.”

Despite Schilling’s hot take, there were 34 fans ejected from Monday’s game at Fenway, which was higher than usual.

Furthermore, the very next night, the Red Sox banned a fan for using a racial slur in a separate incident.

Schilling has never been shy to give his opinion on hot topics and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon.