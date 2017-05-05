NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Stolen 250-Pound Ronald McDonald Statue Recovered

May 5, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: McDonald's, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A 250-pound Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a New Jersey McDonald’s has been recovered on Friday.

Police say the theft occurred between April 26-27 at a McDonald’s located at 185 Center Street in Clinton, NJ.

Police Searching for Stolen 250-Pound Ronald McDonald Statue

On Friday authorities in Hunterdon County say Ronald is now back home.

“I am pleased to announce that Ronald is safe and on his way back home to Clinton Township,” said Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns . “I would like to thank Crimestoppers of Hunterdon for the vital role they played in helping to locate the statue. I would also like to commend the detectives from the Clinton Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office for their dedication and hard work. The investigation into person(s) responsible for the theft is ongoing and we will provide more details at a later date.”

