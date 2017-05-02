Police Searching for Stolen 250-Pound Ronald McDonald Statue

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Hunterdon County are searching for a 250-pound Ronald McDonald statue that they say was stolen last week.
Police say the theft occurred between April 26-27 at a McDonald’s located at 185 Center Street in Clinton, NJ.
Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010.