Police Searching for Stolen 250-Pound Ronald McDonald Statue

May 2, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Clinton, McDonald's, New Jersey

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Hunterdon County are searching for a 250-pound Ronald McDonald statue that they say was stolen last week.

Police say the theft occurred between April 26-27 at a McDonald’s located at 185 Center Street in Clinton, NJ.

Elderly Man Accused Of Licking Food Off Young Boy’s Fingers At Park

Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Philly
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch