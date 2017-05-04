76ers Among 17 NBA Teams To Participate In eSports League

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers were the first american pro sports franchise to become involved with owning an eSports team. Now, the NBA is getting into the act.

The 76ers are among 17 teams who will participate in the NBA 2K eSports league that will debut in 2018. The teams were chosen on Thursday to compete in the first eSports league operated by one of the four major pro sports leagues in the U.S.

Plans for the league, in which gamers will compete while representing actual NBA teams, were announced in February by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Each NBA franchise will select five gamers to represent its team.

Participating NBA teams include:

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

Commissioner Adam Silver has said that eventually all 30 teams will participate.