76ers Among 17 NBA Teams To Participate In eSports League

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers were the first american pro sports franchise to become involved with owning an eSports team. Now, the NBA is getting into the act.
The 76ers are among 17 teams who will participate in the NBA 2K eSports league that will debut in 2018. The teams were chosen on Thursday to compete in the first eSports league operated by one of the four major pro sports leagues in the U.S.
Plans for the league, in which gamers will compete while representing actual NBA teams, were announced in February by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Each NBA franchise will select five gamers to represent its team.
Participating NBA teams include:
- Boston Celtics
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Indiana Pacers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
Commissioner Adam Silver has said that eventually all 30 teams will participate.