76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Teases New Court Design

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers may be getting a new court at the Wells Fargo Center.

Chris Heck, the team’s chief sales and marketing officer, tweeted this photo of a brand new court design on Tuesday.

The blue is lighter than the court now, and includes a new logo at center court. Here is a look at the current court design, per Liberty Ballers:

sixers court

(Photo: SportsLogo.net)

 

The Sixers did use an alternate court sporadically this past season, as a way to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1967 championship team. The Sixers have not yet released anything official on a new court design.

