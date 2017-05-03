Wednesday’s Child: Nathen and Richie

May 3, 2017 2:46 AM By Larry Kane
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nathen and Richie are brothers. And they do everything together.

Like building Legos. Richie, 11, says, “it’s like experiencing contruction.”

And they love competing while playing video games.

Nathen lists some of their favorites: “play Wii, Pokemon, Ninja Turtles and Mario Kart.”

When life gets serious, 12-year-old Nathen says he’s always there for his little brother.

“When you have bad days,” Nathen says, “you can always talk to your little brother and you can tell him what’s wrong. And if your little brother’s mad, you can talk to him.”

And Gloria Hochman, from the National Adoption Center, based in Philadelphia, says these two need to find forever family…together.

“It’s really important that Richie and Nathen be placed in a home together, because that’s all the family that each of them has that’s been stable throughout their lives.”

For more information about adopting Nathen and Richie, or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s  web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

