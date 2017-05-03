Ex-Sixer Doug Overton Charged With Indecent Exposure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia 76er and current head coach at Lincoln University in Oxford, Pennsylvania, Doug Overton, has been charged with indecent exposure.
Overton, 47, was arrested on Sunday, April 30 and is free on $10,000 bail.
The Delco Times reports witnesses say Overton was exposing himself to both men and a woman on the Cynwyd Trail, according to police.
According to CSNPhilly.com, Overton had to “relieve himself while walking his dog” and his attorney, Marty Mellany, says the charges are “preposterous.”
Overton played 11 seasons in the NBA and three seasons with the Sixers after starring at La Salle University.