Villanova’s Brad Seaton Ready For Shot With Titans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an outstanding career anchoring the offensive line at Villanova University, Brad Seaton is headed south.

The native of the Bronx was selected in the seventh round of the recently completed NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Seaton started all 13 games at tackle as a senior for the Wildcats, helping pave the way for an average of more than 206 rushing yards a game. Seaton says the Titans had shown significant interest in him leading up to the draft.

“They had flown me out for a pre-draft visit and allowed some time to get to know me and for me to get to know them and their facilities,” Seaton tells KYW Newsradio. “It was a great fit for me so I am absolutely happy that it worked out.”

The 6-7, 325-pound Seaton talks about what he thinks will allow him to have success at the NFL level.

“My size, my athleticism, my competitiveness, my toughness,” he says. “I think it’s all going to come together and work out well with the Titans. Especially considering their history of being a great running team.”

Seaton reflects on his time on the Main Line.

“Villanova football meant a lot to me,” he says. “The biggest thing that I learned is to have heart, be competitive and trust in the process and take care of the little things. They laid a great foundation for me that will take me far into my future.”

Seaton was one of two Villanova players selected in this year’s draft. Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon was chosen by Kansas City in the second round.