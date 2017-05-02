Philly Native Jordan Morgan Drafted By Bears

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A remarkable ride for Kutztown University star offensive lineman Jordan Morgan will now continue in Chicago after the Bears selected the Philadelphia native in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

“It’s a dream come true,” Morgan tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s just everything a player in my position works for and (to) start to see these things coming to fruition is a hell of a thing. It just fuels that fire to continue working, going forward.”

Morgan played tackle at Kutztown but thinks his future in the NFL will be at guard. He says he was a bit surprised it was Chicago that decided to call his name.

“I hadn’t had much contact with them after they were coaching at the Senior Bowl,” he says. “So I didn’t really know too much of what to expect during draft time, but a call from them was the last thing I would’ve expected.”

Morgan was a star for Division II Kutztown, winning the Gene Upshaw Award (given to the top lineman in Division II) as a senior. It is tough to get drafted into the NFL out of the Division II level, but throw in the fact that Morgan didn’t start playing football until his senior year at Parkway Northwest High School, and you appreciate just how remarkable Morgan’s career has already been. So has he taken a moment to take stock of his journey?

“I would say I have,” Morgan says. “But I mean at the end of the day, I’ve always been a really optimistic person. I believe that if you really want something, you can make it happen. It’s just a matter of how hard you’re willing to work for it. So in the back of my mind, once I set on this goal of mine, I knew that I could get it. I would just have to be willing to sacrifice a lot of things and be willing to outwork a lot of other people.”

Morgan says he will leave for rookie mini-camp next week.