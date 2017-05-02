‘Gentrification Is Death’ High End Cars, Properties Targeted By Vandals In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High end cars and rental properties were the target of vandals in the North Philadelphia section of the city who caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages last night.

Twenty cars, many of them luxury vehicles, were vandalized, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

“The windshield’s broken and door windows broken. The side view mirrors were also ripped off some cars. Some vehicles were also spray-painted with profanity.”

There were also 10 new rental properties with broken windows and blotches of paint on them. The vandalism happening in the area of 2nd and Jefferson Streets around nine last night.

A 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were arrested.

#Update Philly PD believes the vandals were part of anarchist group “Summer of Rage” Doylestown man and Philly woman arrested. — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) May 2, 2017

They have been identified as Geoffrey Suchock from Doylestown and Patricia Monahan from Philadelphia.

Witnesses say they were part of a large group of 20 to 30 people, maybe more.

As for a motive? Police haven’t released one, but what caught the attention of the neighbors here, a sign left behind that says “Gentrification is Death. Revolt is Life.”