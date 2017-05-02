2 Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead In Elk Township

DEVELOPING: Police Arrest 4 Suspects In Alleged Human Trafficking Of Teen Girl

May 2, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Elk Township, Gloucester County, murder

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Elk Township back in March.

Police say Thomas J. Bergholz, 33, and Lawrance A. Bohrer, 47, bound 57-year-old Michael A. Fazzio by his hands and feet inside his home along Buck Road.

There, police say the suspects robbed him of his ATM card and cash.

Days later, on March 13, Fazzio’s family found him dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was “mechanical and positional asphyxia” and the manner of death was homicide.

Bergholz and Bohrer were arrested overnight and are both facing murder charges.

Police say the men are unemployed and were acquaintances of Fazzio.

While no others are believed to be involved in the incident, investigators are conducting follow-up work. Anyone with information they believe is relevant to the case is asked to call 856-384-5619

