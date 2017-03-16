COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Police: Man Found Strangled To Death Inside Home

March 16, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Elk Township Police Department, Michael Fazzio

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man was found strangled to death inside his Gloucester County home.

Elk Township police say a family member found the body of 58-year-old Michael Fazzio at his home on Buck Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say Fazzio was assaulted.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Garbarino at 856-384-5619 or Elk Township Police Detective Steven Wojciechowski at 856-881-1101. Information can be communicated anonymously at mcu@co.gloucester.nj.us or https:/mypolicedepartment.org/Gloucester-county-prosecutors-office/tipform.

