Police: Man Found Strangled To Death Inside Home

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man was found strangled to death inside his Gloucester County home.
Elk Township police say a family member found the body of 58-year-old Michael Fazzio at his home on Buck Road on Monday afternoon.
Police say Fazzio was assaulted.
The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Garbarino at 856-384-5619 or Elk Township Police Detective Steven Wojciechowski at 856-881-1101. Information can be communicated anonymously at mcu@co.gloucester.nj.us or https:/mypolicedepartment.org/Gloucester-county-prosecutors-office/tipform.