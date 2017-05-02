Over 100,000 Bees Removed From Home

May 2, 2017 12:09 PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) — A bee service removed more than 100,000 bees from a home near Memphis.

The bees had started their honey production inside the walls of the house.

Tom Tompkins, an exterminator with Papa T’s Honey Bees, says keep the bees outside.

“Once the bees get into your house, a lot of people just want to kill them, but if they established a hive, you have to get the hive out of the house,” Tompkins explained. “If you just kill them, the wax in the honey comb will just fall over time and create a bigger problem for you.”

People need to watch where the bees in their yard go.

Experts say if they’ve made it into your home or garage, seek help of a professional to get them out.

