At Least 27 Injured After Plane Hits Severe Turbulence

May 1, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Aeroflot, Russia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than two dozen people are being treated for injuries after their plane hit severe turbulence.

Passengers onboard the Russian airline Aeroflot were thrown around the cabin as many suffered broken bones and head injuries.

Police: Man ‘Freaked Out’ Seeing Confederate Flag Displayed In Hotel Window For Civil War-Themed Wedding

At least 27 people were hurt.

There was no warning that the airplane would be dealing with severe turbulence.

15 Infected By Superbug Fungus In New Jersey

Aeroflot says turbulence is undetectable on radar and even occurs in clear skies with good visibility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch