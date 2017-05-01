At Least 27 Injured After Plane Hits Severe Turbulence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than two dozen people are being treated for injuries after their plane hit severe turbulence.
Passengers onboard the Russian airline Aeroflot were thrown around the cabin as many suffered broken bones and head injuries.
At least 27 people were hurt.
There was no warning that the airplane would be dealing with severe turbulence.
Aeroflot says turbulence is undetectable on radar and even occurs in clear skies with good visibility.