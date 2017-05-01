Police: Man ‘Freaked Out’ Seeing Confederate Flag Displayed In Hotel Window For Civil War-Themed Wedding

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A man has been cited for disorderly conduct after police say he “freaked out” when he saw a Confederate flag displayed in a Pennsylvania hotel window as part of a Civil War-themed wedding.

The (Easton) Express-Times says police charged the man with making the disturbance at the Hotel Bethlehem on Saturday. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police Chief Mark DiLuzio says the man was cited for “freaking out, screaming and yelling” and creating a “very aggressive and disorderly scene.”

The flag was flown next to an American flag. The couple met during a Civil War re-enactment and their wedding followed that theme, with people in period uniforms and dresses.

The chief says the couple “just wanted their theme to be of the Civil War era. There was no political message.”

“If his behavior wasn’t offensive and he walked inside the hotel and in a civilized manner asked the flag to be taken down, I’m sure the hotel would have apologized and taken it down,” DiLuzio told the Express-Times.

DiLuzio added the hotel was cooperative and later took down the flag.

