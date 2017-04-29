‘You’ve Set The Bar’: Dawkins, Westbrook Fire Up Eagles Fans At NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Who better to kick off the final day of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia than three of the city’s biggest football idols.

Saturday began with an introduction from former Eagles cornerback Troy Vincent, now in charge of the NFL’s football operations, former running back Brian Westbrook and former star safety Brian Dawkins.

Westbrook took no time at all in firing up Eagles fans, by daring anyone representing the Cowboys to stand in front of the huge crowd.

“If anybody from Dallas steps to this podium in my city, we are going to give them a true Philadelphia welcome,” Westbrook promised in response to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson taunting the fans when announcing a Dallas pick on Friday night.

Dawkins followed that up by telling Eagles fans to be proud of themselves for what they’re representing.

“You have set the bar of what the Draft is supposed to be like. That’s how you do it. That’s how we do it,” Dawkins said. “Let the haters hate. Be you.”

Dawkins then led the crowd an impromptu rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Once the chants of E-A-G-L-E-S ended, the Draft got underway and the Eagles went to work.

With the first of two fourth-round picks the Eagles selected wide receiver Mack Hollins. In 2015, Hollins had 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 24.8 yards per catch. He missed the entire 2016 season with a broken collarbone.

Then the team got its running back, taking Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State. Pumphrey seems like a terrific fit for the Eagles because he has similar skills to versatile Darren Sproles, soon to turn 34. The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey led FBS in rushing with 2,133 yards and also scored 17 TDs, and he can catch, too. He left college as the FBS career leader in rushing yards.

