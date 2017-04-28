Philly Sets NFL Draft Record With Over 100,000 Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft has never seen anything like this.
Over 100,000 fans showed up for the first round of the draft on Thursday night, which took place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It was an electric experience.
“Without exception, whatever you have here — if it’s a sporting event — people arrive, like numbers that you don’t get anywhere else,” Al Morganti said on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “No other city can you just say we’re having this championship, we’re having this event that involves sports (except the Sixers), that people would just show up. And like, you can’t choreograph this. You can’t just paint a picture of fans, you’ve gotta have it for real.”
Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft take place on Friday night, beginning at 7pm.
Rounds 4-7 begin on Saturday at 12pm.
It is free to attend the NFL Draft experience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.