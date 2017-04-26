Security For NFL Draft To Be Tight As Police Will Deploy Extra Officers

By CBS3’s Joe Holden and KYW Newsradio’s Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A plan is in place to protect the hundreds of thousands of people who will converge on the Ben Franklin Parkway for the NFL Draft beginning Thursday.

Security around the big event will be very tight as police will have extra officers on duty for the draft.

Police say they’re aware that Thursday and Friday will go off like typical work and school days for most Philadelphians, but officers are working to minimize disruptions.

Officers will be enforcing parking regulations and making sure draft-goers aren’t illegally parking in the neighborhoods around the Art Museum.

Deliveries to businesses in the area have already been coordinated in light of extra security around the parkway.

Concrete barriers and other blockades are in place.

Numerous gates are up and down the draft zone as NFL security is the lead on maintaining security inside that perimeter.

“The best way to describe this is it’s like going to an Eagles game,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore. “There is an enclosed area of the parkway. There will be gates. There will be checkpoints at the gates where event security will have people come in.”

Vanore says Philly police officers will handle anything involving public safety, like traffic patterns.

“We are sure that ride-sharing programs like Uber and Lyft will be solicited by some people,” said Vanore.

An area near 24th and Pennsylvania has been designated for drivers and riders.

Vanore added that no big bags, backpacks, outside food, or selfie sticks will be allowed into the draft.

“They are not going to allow smoking or a lighter inside the event, and there are other things like signs and noise makers that would interfere with the actual draft,” he said.

However, draft-goers will be able to take in empty water bottles to be refilled at water stations.

