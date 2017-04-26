NFL Draft To Impact Some Postal Operations In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The NFL Draft in Philadelphia is affecting some postal operations in the city.
The United States Postal Service, working in conjunction with the Postal Inspection Service and other law enforcement agencies, says it will temporarily lock out some blue collection boxes in the area near NFL Draft activities.
Authorities say the collection boxes will be locked out immediately and will be reopened Monday, May 1.
Officials say this is a precautionary security measure.
The collection boxes impacted are:
2301 Pennsylvania Blvd
1721 Race Street
1900 Race Street
311 N. 19th Street
201 N. 21st Street
2200 Spring Garden St.
300 S 24th Street
199 N 20th Street
1946 Callowhill Street
1939 Spring Garden Street
2308 Fairmount Street
2451 Fairmount Ave
2137 Race Street
135 N. 18th Street
200 N. 17th Street