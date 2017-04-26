‘My Eyes Are My Career’: Carson Wentz Undergoes Vision Correction Surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the eye of the football world focused on Philadelphia for the NFL draft, CBS 3 confirmed Wednesday that

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had vision correction surgery in January.

The Kremer Eye Center says Wentz had a popular laser surgery three months ago. There’s been no comment from the Eagles or Wentz but the star quarterback is endorsing procedure on Facebook.

On Kremer Eye Center’s Facebook page, there’s a photo of Wentz with surgeon Michael Aronsky.

A quote says: “My eyes are my career. Although the decision to have PRK was a tough one, trusting my eyes to Kremer Eye Center wasn’t.” signed Carson Wentz PRK Alumni 2017.

PRK is Photorefractive Keratectomy, a laser surgery that reshapes the cornea. The procedure starts with numbing drops, then the outermost layer of the cornea is removed and a laser adjusts the shape of the underlying tissue.

It usually takes about ten minutes per eye and typically results in 20/20 vision. Recovery time can vary from several days up to three months and there can be some mild discomfort, eye irritation and watering right after the procedure.

There is no word on Carson’s recovery. He usually wears glasses in post game press conferences and presumably contacts during games.

Following PRK he should be able to see on his own. Wentz is now among a number of professional athletes to have laser vision correction.

PRK can correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. The procedure is similar to LASIK but corrects a different part of the cornea and has A slightly longer recovery period.

Laser vision correction is very popular and considered safe and effective .. since we haven’t heard from Wentz we don’t know how is vision is but most people do very well and say their vision improves.