Gareon Conley Denies Rape Accusation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, who many feel may be around when the Eagles make the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in front of the Philadelphia Art Musuem, denies a rape accusation made in a police report that he sexually assaulted a woman during an April 9 encounter.

No charges have been filed against Conley.

Conley said in a statement that the allegations against him are “completely false.”

A statement from the agent #OSU CB Gareon Conley pic.twitter.com/KrM3KFbmUP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

“I pride myself on doing things the right way on and off the field,” he said. “The things being said about me and what happened that night are not true and don’t fit my character at all. I realize that I put myself in the situation and I could have used better judgment. However, I have worked tirelessly to put myself in position to have the honor of being an NFL draft pick and these untrue allegations are putting a huge cloud over my name and the NFL Draft.”

According to Cleveland police, Conley has been accused by a woman of raping her in a Cleveland hotel. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said investigators are making arrangements to interview Conley.

“I am upset but realize that I am powerless when false accusations are made and people try to convict you in the court of public opinion,” Conley said. “It’s sad that your name can get dragged through the mud based upon untrue and malicious allegations alone.

Conley stated he feels completely “powerless” when it comes to defending himself in the matter.

“There were several witnesses, including another female, who were present the entire time and have given statements that give an accurate account of what took place,” he said. “We also have video evidence that further discredit and disprove other versions of these events. I was excited about participating in Thursday’s draft, but I have decided that it would be selfish for me to stay and be a distraction to the NFL, the other players, and their families who have worked just as hard as me to enjoy the experience so I will not be in attendance.”