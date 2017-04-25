Final Phase Of NFL Draft Road Closures Goes Into Effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2017 NFL Draft Experience touches down in Philadelphia in just two days, but with all the excitement also comes frustration as road closures go into full swing Tuesday.

The final phase of closures went into effect at midnight.

On the Ben Franklin Parkway, the NFL already has security out, making sure cars do not go past the barricades. Police barricades are blocking the outer lanes of the parkway to traffic.

Philadelphia Announces Road Closures Ahead Of NFL Draft

Come Thursday, thousands of people will be walking all around in the enclosed perimeter. Just before 21st Street, crews already have the frame to the entrance gate built up.

If you are planning to come down here, you definitely do not want to drive. There are road closures everywhere you turn.

Here’s a few of the major ones: MLK Drive closes at Sweetbriar. It will open though for the morning commute Thursday and Friday. Kelly Drive will be closed from the Art Museum to Fairmount.

Here’s a good rule of thumb – if it borders or leads up to the Art Museum, it is probably closed.

FULL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

The NFL is not only taking over city streets, but also the skyline. The Cira Centre will play a big role during the draft.

“Cira is the big one. That one is going to change with the team that’s on the clock. So the logo is going to be up there and throughout the site, we’re going to have everything changing with the colors on the clock,” said Daphne Wood of NFL Events. “So you’ll know if you look up that Philly’s on the clock by all of the green around the site.”

Overnight, the NFL also planned to do something that has never been done before by changing out the iconic flags along the parkway to those of the 32 NFL teams. That has not happened yet.

The draft runs from Thursday until Saturday.