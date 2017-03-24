Philadelphia Announces Road Closures Ahead Of Next Month’s NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has announced road closures ahead of next month’s NFL Draft that will be taking place on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The full set of closures on the Parkway and in the immediate vicinity are scheduled to be implemented by 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The full extent of these closures will be in place until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The draft will be held from April 27-29.

There are multiple phases of partial road closures that will precede and follow those dates. A detailed list of closures and restrictions by phase is listed below.

Delays can be expected on the dates of the event and during the phases below. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Phase 1:

Start: 4/10/17 – 12:01am

End: 5/7/17 – 11:59pm

Spring Garden Street westbound will close at Pennsylvania Avenue.

The westbound center roadway of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain two lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval. The left lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from East Eakins Oval to Spring Garden St. and continue to southbound Kelly Drive, where it will open up to three travel lanes.

The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps will be closed for the building of the theatre.

Southbound Kelly Drive will have a lane drop between 25th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Phase 2:

Start: 4/19/17 – 12:01am

End: 5/2/17 – 11:59pm

Inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street.

Phase 3:

Start: 4/24/17 – 7:00pm

End: 5/1/17 – 5:00am

Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 20th Street to the Art Museum.

Martin Luther King Drive will remain open to 24th Street.

Eastbound Spring Garden Street will remain open from 31st Street to 24th Street.

Kelly Drive will be closed at Fairmount Avenue with traffic detoured onto Fairmount Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Starting at 7:00pm on Monday, April 24, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Those wishing to access the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the north side must exit onto Fairmount Avenue, turn right on Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed SB on 25th Street onto Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Phase 4 – Full Extent of Road Closures:

Start: 4/25/17 – 12:01 a.m.

End: 5/1/17 – 5:00 a.m.

21st Street closed from Winter Street to Spring Garden Street: Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street closed from Race Street to Spring Garden Street: Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street closed from Fairmount Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Local access only

24th Street closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Park Towne Place: Local access only

Martin Luther King Drive closed at Sweet Briar Drive: Road opened daily during peak AM rush hour on 4/27 & 4/28 (5AM-10AM) for access to I-676 via 24th Street

Kelly Drive closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Spring Garden Street Bridge closed at 31st Street: Road opened daily during peak AM rush hour on 4/27 & 4/28 (5AM-10AM) for access to I-676 via 24th Street; Access to I-76 westbound will be maintained; Local access to Art Museum will be maintained

Spring Garden Street closed from 22nd Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Local access after peak AM rush hour

Pennsylvania Avenue closed from Hamilton Street to Fairmount Avenue: Local access after peak AM rush hour

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street closed from 20th Street to 21st Street: Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only; Eastbound open from 21st Street

Park Towne Place closed from 22nd Street to 24th Street: Local access only (residents)

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp closed

The following streets be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street

Mt. Vernon Street

Green Street

Judson Street

Brandywine Street

No Parking

– No parking on 2400 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side angle parking only) from 4/5 to 5/8

– Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street only)

– Winter Street between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

– 20th Street between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street only)

– 21st Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street)

– 22nd Street between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

– Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Bicycle Lane Detours

During venue construction, a number of bicycle lanes along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be detoured. Appropriate signage will be prominently displayed, and cyclists are advised to utilize marked detours.

Pedestrian Detours

During venue construction, a number of sidewalks and pathways along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be detoured. Appropriate signage will be prominently displayed, and pedestrians are advised to utilize marked detours and avoid walking in the street. The primary north-south pedestrian detours will be 22nd Street and Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Public Transportation and Parking

SEPTA is a convenient, affordable way for fans to get to and from the event grounds. The PHLCVB has secured FREE parking at the sports stadium complex for NFL Draft Experience attendees. From the sports stadium complex, event-goers should utilize the Broad Street Subway at AT&T Station, located at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. Fares can be purchased onsite, and fans are encouraged to purchase their return fare prior to departing AT&T Station.