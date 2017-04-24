Police: Teen Critically Injured After Being Shot In Eye

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen was critically injured after being shot in the eye Monday morning in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
Police say the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left eye.
He was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in critical condition.
Police are investigating the shooting.