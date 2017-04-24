Police: Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times Inside Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia detectives are investigating a murder inside an East Germantown home.
It happened on East Penn Street, by Lena Street, just after midnight.
Police rushed to a third floor bedroom and found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers spotted another man running out of the home’s side door.
“They saw that the male had a gun in a holster on his right hip. Police immediately told the male to freeze, which he did, and police took the male into custody,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Witnesses helped identify the suspect.
They also tell police the shooting stemmed from an argument.