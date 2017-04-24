Philly’s Dad Vail Regatta Gets New Sponsor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Dad Vail Regatta has found a new patron to replace the Scottish investment firm that sponsored it for the last seven years. It’s a familiar name, already supporting another of Philadelphia’s major amateur sporting events.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be here announcing the Dad Vail Regatta’s new sponsor: Independence Blue Cross,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mayor Kenney made the announcement Monday, joined by Blue Cross chairman Dan Hilferty, Dad Vail officials and the dealmaker, Congressman Bob Brady, who got involved when Aberdeen announced it was pulling out of the regatta.

“Had a little scare, thought there might be a little bit of a problem, talked to our mayor, our mayor gave me the go ahead to do what I can do,” said Brady.

Blue Cross already sponsors the Broad Street Run, but Hilferty says the Dad Vail — at $250,000 for the naming rights — seemed like a bargain.

“When you get a great event, a world-class event like the Dad Vail that is a Philadelphia tradition, and you have an opportunity to help keep it in Philadelphia and promote healthy living, healthy lifestyles, it is money well-invested,” Hilferty said.

The 79-year-old Dad Vail has been on the Schuylkill River continuously since 1953, bringing a prestige that the mayor boasted of.

“Philadelphia is the best rowing city in the country,” Kenney said. “When kids from all over the country take up rowing, one of their goals is to make it on to the Schuylkill.”

The regatta nearly left Philadelphia in 2010 due to a lack of sponsors.

This year’s races are May 12th and 13th.