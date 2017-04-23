Philly Officer Among Unsung Heroes Recognized For Helping Protect Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials put a spotlight on some of the unsung heroes of the child welfare system, last week, presenting “Children’s Crusaders” awards in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The recipients included a Philadelphia police officer.

Officer La’Tonya Bey-Gore is modest about her work in a juvenile diversion program that keeps kids out of the justice system.

“It’s a total surprise for me, it really is because it’s just my job. It’s what we do,” Bey-Gore said. “However, there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into it and that’s probably the passion they see.”

But Human Services Commissioner Cynthia Figueroa says it was important to recognize a community partner, along with employees of the department, because community involvement is vital to the mission.

“DHS alone cannot address the needs of all the vulnerable children in Philadelphia,” Figueroa said.

A point underscored by Mayor Jim Kenney.

“We’re always trained and raised to mind your own business. But we can’t mind our own business any more,” Kenney said. “Be a busybody. Be a pain in the neck. Be vigilant for our kids.”