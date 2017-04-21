Report: Phillies ‘Came Closest’ To Acquiring Jay Bruce

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies were the closest team to acquiring Mets outfielder Jay Bruce this offseason, according to Newsday’s Marc Craig.
“It would have made sense,” Craig wrote. “Though squarely in rebuilding mode, the Phillies had the money to absorb a chunk of Bruce’s $13 million in salary. He would have been a prime candidate to flip for prospects had his bat come to life.”
Bruce, 30, is hitting .309 with six home runs and 14 RBI’s in 14 games this season for the Mets.
Related: John S. Middleton: ‘We’re Gonna Get That Trophy Back Or I’m Gonna Die Trying’
On Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show, Phillies managing partner John Middleton talked about his desire to win and aggressive approach to rebuilding his team. Middleton believes the Phillies are currently in year three of the rebuild and said, “I’d think we’re on the shorter end of that spectrum — four to five years.”
Middleton also talked about not having a strict financial budget, saying, “You tell us what it’s gonna cost us.”